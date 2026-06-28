media release: 2026 is the first year of the Cross Plains Parks & Recreation Department Summer Concert Series, held in H.M. Zander Park under the Lions Legacy Pavilion from 3-5pm. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, your family and friends, and join us! Our line up includes:

June 28 - People with Strings

July 19 - All That Jazz Combo

August 16 - Common Chord

** Parking is available along Bourbon Road and on residential streets. No parking on private property or along Mill Creek Parkway. There is limited parking at the lot at the west end of Mill Creek Parkway and Main Street and we ask you to leave that parking for people with mobility issues. Thank you for considering all our community members as you come to enjoy this event!