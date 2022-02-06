RSVP for All the Little Things

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., Feb. 10

All the Little Things. Chris Helzer, Nebraska Director of Science, The Nature Conservancy. Helzer is dedicated to raising awareness about the value of prairies through photography, writing, and presentations. The complex interactions of plants and invertebrates keep prairie communities vibrant and resilient. Their stories are fascinating and will make you fall in love with them. Highlights include the beauty and diversity he found in a square meter of prairie. Register by February 6.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Register for the 2022 lectures» Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.