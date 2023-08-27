media release: Join ALL Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4pm for a lively panel discussion about all things writing featuring renowned novelist Michelle Wildgen, USA Today bestseller Ann Garvin, and debut memoirist Sara Alvarado, moderated by Susanna Daniel, author and co-founder of the Madison Writers’ Studio. Sara’s new memoir Dreaming in Spanish is a boldly honest memoir and an unconventional love story, while Ann’s novel There's No Coming Back from This is about a Midwest woman navigating the sharks of Hollywood, and Michelle’s Wine People follows the rivalry and friendship of two women in the wine importing industry.

The writers will offer a glimpse of their brand-new books and the inside scoop on writing tips, inspiration, the mistakes and surprises in their writing lives, and how they stay inspired.

Join us and bring your questions! Books will be available for sale by Lake City Books.

Registration at Eventbrite is required.

Michelle Wildgen has nearly two decades of experience in the publishing world, including 18 years with the literary journal Tin House Magazine, most recently as executive editor. She is a cofounder and teacher of creative writing at the Madison Writers’ Studio, and the author of three novels: Bread and Butter, But Not for Long, and You’re Not You, which has been adapted for a film starring Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum.

Sara Alvarado is the author of Dreaming In Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta. She is a writer, speaker, and fierce advocate for racial equity in real estate. Sara released the Racial Justice Toolkit for Real Estate Professionals in 2020, A Guide for Change Agents in 2016, and is the creator of the Conversation Challenge: helping white people talk about race. She is a co-founder of Alvarado Real Estate Group and Own It: Building Black Wealth among other community initiatives. Sara and her husband, Carlos, feel most at home in Madison, WI, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Links to her writing, free resources, and other projects can be found at saraalvarado.com

Ann Garvin, Ph.D., is the USA Today Bestselling author of five funny and sad novels. She writes about people who do too much in a world that asks too much from them. Her most recent book, There's No Coming Back From This, releases August 1, 2023. After twenty-five years of teaching in the UW system, Ann runs the professional development residencies at Drexel University’s Low-Residency Masters of Fine Arts Program. She is the founder of the multiple award-winning Tall Poppy Writers, where she is committed to helping women writers succeed.