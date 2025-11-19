All Tongue No Cheek reception

media release: In the Backspace Gallery at the Art Lofts, see the 2D MFA show All Tongue No Cheek from November 19 to 23, with the opening reception on Wednesday, November 19, from 6 to 8pm. The exhibition features the work of graduate students Chase Bisson, Dhanté Bunbury, Emma Harris, London Huser, Nykoli Koslow, Meg Lionel Murphy, Kalil Mitchell, Elise Ostraff, and Tina Rose Rea Meister.