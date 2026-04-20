media release: Looking for a stable, high-paying career in the trades?

Join the Urban League of Greater Madison, Operation Fresh Start, and WRTP | BIG STEP for an All-Trades Job Fair connecting you directly with employers who are hiring now.

Wednesday, April 29

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison, WI

Free and open to the public

Meet 20+ employers offering

Union & non-union trade opportunities

Apprenticeships and paid training programs

On-the-spot interviews

Career guidance and connections with employers

Whether you have experience or are just getting started, this is your opportunity to step into a high-demand career path.

To make the most of this opportunity, come prepared

Bring your resume

Dress interview-ready

Be ready to interview on the spot

Employers are ready to hire. Don’t miss your chance

RSVP today to secure your spot: https://tinyurl.com/ApprenticeshipULGM

Questions? Call 608-729-1200.

Build your future. Learn a trade. Get hired.