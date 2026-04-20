All Trades Job Fair

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Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Looking for a stable, high-paying career in the trades?

Join the Urban League of Greater Madison, Operation Fresh Start, and WRTP | BIG STEP for an All-Trades Job Fair connecting you directly with employers who are hiring now.

  •  Wednesday, April 29
  •  1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
  •  Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison, WI
  • Free and open to the public

Meet 20+ employers offering

  • Union & non-union trade opportunities
  • Apprenticeships and paid training programs
  • On-the-spot interviews
  • Career guidance and connections with employers

Whether you have experience or are just getting started, this is your opportunity to step into a high-demand career path.

To make the most of this opportunity, come prepared

  • Bring your resume
  • Dress interview-ready
  • Be ready to interview on the spot

Employers are ready to hire. Don’t miss your chance

  • RSVP today to secure your spot: https://tinyurl.com/ApprenticeshipULGM

Questions? Call 608-729-1200.

Build your future. Learn a trade. Get hired. 

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Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Careers & Business
608-729-1200
RSVP
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