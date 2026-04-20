All Trades Job Fair
to
Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Looking for a stable, high-paying career in the trades?
Join the Urban League of Greater Madison, Operation Fresh Start, and WRTP | BIG STEP for an All-Trades Job Fair connecting you directly with employers who are hiring now.
- Wednesday, April 29
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison, WI
- Free and open to the public
Meet 20+ employers offering
- Union & non-union trade opportunities
- Apprenticeships and paid training programs
- On-the-spot interviews
- Career guidance and connections with employers
Whether you have experience or are just getting started, this is your opportunity to step into a high-demand career path.
To make the most of this opportunity, come prepared
- Bring your resume
- Dress interview-ready
- Be ready to interview on the spot
Employers are ready to hire. Don’t miss your chance
- RSVP today to secure your spot: https://tinyurl.com/ApprenticeshipULGM
Questions? Call 608-729-1200.
Build your future. Learn a trade. Get hired.