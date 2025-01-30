All We Imagine as Light

media release: India, France, The Netherlands, Luxembourg | 2024 | DCP | 118 min. | Malayalam, Hindi with English subtitles

Director: Payal Kapadia

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam

Named best film of 2024 in the New York Times, Sight & Sound, and Film Comment, this richly realized slice of life follows a pair of roommate nurses in Mumbai. Prabha’s husband left to work abroad many years ago, while Anu has a clandestine affair with a Muslim man. Poetic and delicate, the first fiction feature from Payal Kapadia (A Night of Knowing Nothing, WFF 2022) won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Presented with the support of the Center for South Asia at UW-Madison.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.