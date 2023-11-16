media release: SHAMAN MOTION PICTURES Presents The Madison Premiere of ALL WHO WANDER

A VAN LIFE DOCUMENTARY FILM

Intro before the film and Q&A after with the Director and the Cast.

Tickets: $20.00 Advance

Swept into the wind, four young adventurers abandon their sticks and bricks and embark into the lifestyle of a nomad. With no direction in mind, Madeline, Josh, Mark, and Marina take a journey across the U.S.A. inside and RV and Box Truck against the backdrop of a changing world. Their bold decision is a part of a growing culture of full time road life – with over 2 million people living in RVs in 2019. All Who Wander celebrates the frontier of the open road, exploring the spirit of nomads as they travel, problem solve, fight, love, and uncover the secrets to unlocking their fullest potential. Every new adventure leads them to a community they could have never imagined discovering.

All Who Wander reminds us that as human beings we were once nomads, tribal and connected intrinsically to our communities. In an age where that is slipping away, this counter-cultured lifestyle might be just the perfect inspiration to restore what we have lost.

Total Run Time: 105 Minutes

Genre: Documentary (Travel/Adventure)

