All Your Friends DJs

media release: An indie dance party for the ones who still romanticize a scratched iPod, American Spirits, and a blurry night soundtracked by bloghouse and post-punk revival. All Your Friends is at Garver Feed Mill on February 28, 2026, bringing the sweat, synths, and nostalgia of the early 2010s house party.

This is your basement-floor flashback to tight jeans, smudged eyeliner, and nights that felt like a house show turned afterparty. Expect a high-energy dance floor fueled by indie sleaze classics and remixes you forgot you loved, from LCD Soundsystem and The Rapture to Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, MGMT, Crystal Castles, and more. No frills, just bodies in motion.

Whether you never left the Lower East Side or just miss the chaos of that era, All Your Friends is a night dedicated to bad decisions, blown speakers, and the soundtrack of your favorite forgotten memories. Come ready for the sweat, the noise, and the party your Tumblr warned you about at Garver Feed Mill.