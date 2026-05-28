media release:

THURS, 7/16, 7 p.m.

ALLEGRO NON TROPPO

PG, 1976, 75 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Bruno Bozzeto

Cast: Maurizio Nichetti, Maurizio Micheli, Marialuisa Giovannini

An enterprising movie producer believes he has hit upon a winning concept: a program of original animated shorts set to classical music. Undeterred by warnings that this has already been done, her allies an orchestra of geriatric women, a hapless conductor, and an animator that he keeps locked in the dungeon. Both a parody of and homage to Disney’s Fantasia, Allegro Non Tropo blends live-action slapstick with sublime animation set to the music of Vivaldi, Debussy, Stravinsky, Dvorak, Ravel, and Sibelius. A new 4K restoration will be screened, preceded by the WB/Merrie Melodies short, A Corny Concerto (1943, 8 min.).