Allen Centennial Garden Tour

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Allen Centennial Garden is a beautiful space, but did you know it is home to over 20 different styles of gardening and thousands of different kinds of plants? Join us on a 45-60 minute tour that explores the different gardens and learn more about our natural, historic, and cultural garden spaces. Along the way you'll be able to ask our team plenty of garden questions and meet new and familiar plants.

9:30 or 11:30 am Saturdays, through 8/3, 620 Babcock Drive. $5.

Info

aerial_UW_wide16_2936

UW-Madison

Environment, Home & Garden
608-576-2501
