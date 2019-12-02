press release: December 2 at 7pm, we are hosting Allen Eskens. Allen's new book Nothing More Dangerous is a fabulous and fast-paced coming-of-age mystery.

In a small town where loyalty to family and to "your people" carries the weight of a sacred oath, defying those unspoken rules can be a deadly proposition. As the mystery of a missing woman's fate plays out, a 15-year-old boy begins to see the stark lines of race and class that both bind and divide this small town--and he will be forced to choose sides.