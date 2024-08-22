media release: A Room of One of One's Own is thrilled to welcome a full panel of community organizers for a discussion on Allen Levie's book Thriving In A Public School. Join us for this moving conversation on student mentorship and community organizing at William Horlick High School in Racine, Wisconsin. Featured speakers include: Allen Levie, Xavier Marqeuz, Brittney Callaway, Aaron Eick, and Allen Hutton.

Special thanks to Voces de la Frontera for co-sponsoring this event!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

Thriving In A Public School is a collection of stories spanning two decades of teaching and learning at Horlick High School in Racine, Wisconsin. Those years were spent organizing students to take action in profound ways, action that changed not only the course of their lives, but the culture of their school and their communities.

Learning is a political act, and it does not take place in a vacuum, but rather is part of a social construct. By engaging in activism, the students at Horlick High developed a political understanding of the obstacles to their success and found pathways to affect change.

Ultimately, Thriving In A Public School is a positive force, steeped in optimism and hope, propelled forward by the strength of the youth.