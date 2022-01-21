Alley Eyes, Quick & Painless

× Expand Claire Conger Alley Eyes

media release: Alley Eyes is a Milwaukee based garage rock band, where last call love songs meet indifferent odes to modernity, where seedy guitar riffs meet haunting synth lines, where desert psychedelic rock meets John Carpenter themes...

Born out of the pandemic, Alley Eyes is a new original band here to take the Milwaukee scene by storm. Drawing inspiration from your favorite Alt Rock/Indie bands of the late 90's and early 2000's, Alley Eyes formulates a new sound with a distinct Milwaukee vibe.

We're currently in the process of producing our debut EP. If you want to really know what Alley Eyes is all about, come catch a set at one of our live shows. We'd love if you gave us a follow on Instagram or checked out one of our show vlogs on YouTube.

Our music is on the way...

We swear to shake it up if you swear to listen