Alliance for Animals Annual Meeting
Ian's Pizza - Garver 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Our thirty-sixth Annual Meeting will be at Ian's Pizza at their new Garver Feed Mill location. This will be a casual meeting which will enable friends of AFA and board members to visit, talk about what AFA is focusing on, and bolster our unified commitment to all animals.
Vegan pizza will be provided. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Hope to see you there!
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
6:00 - 7:30 pm
Ian's Pizza at Garver Feed Mill
3241 Garver Green, Madison
Alliance for Animals
Wisconsin's Voice for Animals since 1983