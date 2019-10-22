Alliance for Animals Annual Meeting

press release: Our thirty-sixth Annual Meeting will be at Ian's Pizza at their new Garver Feed Mill location. This will be a casual meeting which will enable friends of AFA and board members to visit, talk about what AFA is focusing on, and bolster our unified commitment to all animals.

Vegan pizza will be provided. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Hope to see you there!

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

6:00 - 7:30 pm

Ian's Pizza at Garver Feed Mill

3241 Garver Green, Madison

Alliance for Animals

​Wisconsin's Voice for Animals since 1983