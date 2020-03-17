AIM Wisconsin Launch

press release: The Wisconsin Perinatal Quality Collaborative (WisPQC) is pleased to announce The Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) program officially accepted Wisconsin’s application to become an AIM state! We join other AIM states in using the quality improvement bundles offered through AIM to create strong implementation plans to improve maternal health.

WisPQC will host a program launch event on March 17, 2020, in Madison at the Best Western Premier Park Hotel. WisPQC is excited to announce Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers as our special guest.

The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world and is one of only three countries where this rate is rising. The goal of the AIM program is “to eliminate preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity across the United States.”

WisPQC formed in August 2014 “to improve perinatal health outcomes and equity across the continuum for all women and infants in Wisconsin.” WisPQC membership is comprised of various organizations and agencies across the state. Currently, the Wisconsin Association for Perinatal Care (WAPC) provides administrative support and leadership to WisPQC through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).