Alliant Energy Center Campus Master Plan

press release: The Alliant Energy Center Master Plan Oversight Committee has been engaging in a thorough master planning process and the final stages of the planning phase are wrapping up. Additional work is being completed for the surrounding area to create a Destination District Vision and Strategy which is also nearing its completion.

There will be a joint presentation of the draft master plan from consultants Perkins + Will and the Destination District Vision and Strategy prepared by Vandewalle & Associates on October 15, 2018 at 5:30pm. The event will take place in the Expo Hall at Alliant Energy Center.

The goal of this event is to share the drafts with the community and collect additional feedback before moving toward a final recommendation by the Oversight Committee as currently scheduled for a December meeting.