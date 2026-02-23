Alliant Energy Center Campus Town Hall

media release: This is your chance to share your thoughts on our exciting future.

At this meeting, you can:

Hear the latest on projects that advance the Campus Master Plan

Review initial analysis related to upcoming improvements

Ask questions and speak directly with project staff

Share your ideas and feedback on the future of the campus and the broader Destination District

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Location: Alliant Energy Center, Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Event timeline:

4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Presentation

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Open House + Interactive Stations

We look forward to your participation and input as we continue shaping the future of the Alliant Energy Center!

RSVP to Nicole at nranderson@vandewalle.com or 608.255.3988, ext. 234.