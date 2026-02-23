Alliant Energy Center Campus Town Hall
to
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: This is your chance to share your thoughts on our exciting future.
At this meeting, you can:
Hear the latest on projects that advance the Campus Master Plan
- Review initial analysis related to upcoming improvements
- Ask questions and speak directly with project staff
- Share your ideas and feedback on the future of the campus and the broader Destination District
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Location: Alliant Energy Center, Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way
Event timeline:
4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Presentation
5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Open House + Interactive Stations
We look forward to your participation and input as we continue shaping the future of the Alliant Energy Center!
RSVP to Nicole at nranderson@vandewalle.com or 608.255.3988, ext. 234.