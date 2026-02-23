Alliant Energy Center Campus Town Hall

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: This is your chance to share your thoughts on our exciting future.

At this meeting, you can:

Hear the latest on projects that advance the Campus Master Plan

  • Review initial analysis related to upcoming improvements
  • Ask questions and speak directly with project staff
  • Share your ideas and feedback on the future of the campus and the broader Destination District

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Location: Alliant Energy Center, Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Event timeline:

4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Presentation

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Open House + Interactive Stations

We look forward to your participation and input as we continue shaping the future of the Alliant Energy Center!

RSVP to Nicole at nranderson@vandewalle.com or 608.255.3988, ext. 234.

Public Meetings
