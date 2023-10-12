media release (from the Urban League's email newsletter): At the Urban League, we believe in the power of collaboration and community engagement to drive positive change. That's why we are excited to invite you and other community leaders to the upcoming Alliant Energy Center Community Leaders Forum.

Thursday, October 12: Registration begins at 5:00 PM, with the program commencing at 5:30 PM, Urban League (2222 S. Park St.)

The Alliant Energy Center, a cornerstone of our community, has played an integral role in Dane County's economic and cultural landscape, drawing over 750,000 attendees and contributing over $80 million to the local economy in 2022 alone. However, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated a renewed focus on revitalizing this vital community asset.

The Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee is working on a comprehensive work plan to enhance the Center's campus and ensure its financial strength in a rapidly evolving market. Part of their mission is to strengthen ties with South Madison organizations and initiatives while addressing the unique needs of underrepresented communities.

To achieve these goals, we are seeking your valuable input and insights. This event will provide a platform to explore two critical discussion topics:

Creating synergies and partnerships with projects in the South Park Street Corridor - Aiming to enhance collaboration with neighboring initiatives and organizations for mutual growth. Creating greater economic, educational, and entertainment opportunities for underrepresented communities - Focusing on strategies to ensure that all members of our community can benefit from the Center's offerings.

RSVP Today: To ensure your participation, please RSVP and indicate which of the discussion topics interests you the most. You may RSVP via email or phone:

Nicole Anderson, Vandewalle & Associates

Email: nranderson@vandewalle.com

Phone: 608-255-3988, ext. 234

For questions or more information, please reach out to:

Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee Chair, Supervisor Chuck Erickson

Email: Erickson.chuck@countyofdane. com

com Phone: 608-212-8753

Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee Vice-Chair, Alder Isadore Knox

Email: district14@cityofmadison.com

Phone: 608-443-8224

Your perspectives and ideas are invaluable as we shape the future of the Alliant Energy Center and its role in our community. We hope you can join us on Thursday, October 12th, at ULGM to contribute to this important dialogue. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to the betterment of our community!