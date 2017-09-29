Allied Park Ribbon Cutting
Allied Park 2370 Revival Ridge, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:The public is invited to join Mayor Paul Soglin, Alder Maurice Cheeks, the Brotherhood, Mothers in the Neighborhood, the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association and Madison Parks for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Allied Park!
The event will conclude with a walk or complimentary haywagon* ride to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County By clicking this link, you will be leaving the City of Madison website. for a community meal sponsored by the Allied Drive Neighborhood Resource Team (NRT).
Allied Park is a 1-acre park, located at 2370 Revival Ridge and features:
- full-sized basketball court
- open-sided reservable picnic shelter
- Wi-Fi “hotspot”
- playground
- drinking fountain
- youth hoops
- and four square courts!
For more information on Allied Park, visit Park Projects
* Please note participants in the hayride will need to enter/exit the wagon using stairs.