Allied Park Ribbon Cutting

press release:The public is invited to join Mayor Paul Soglin, Alder Maurice Cheeks, the Brotherhood, Mothers in the Neighborhood, the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association and Madison Parks for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Allied Park!

The event will conclude with a walk or complimentary haywagon* ride to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County By clicking this link, you will be leaving the City of Madison website. for a community meal sponsored by the Allied Drive Neighborhood Resource Team (NRT).

Allied Park is a 1-acre park, located at 2370 Revival Ridge and features:

full-sized basketball court

open-sided reservable picnic shelter

Wi-Fi “hotspot”

playground

drinking fountain

youth hoops

and four square courts!

For more information on Allied Park, visit Park Projects

* Please note participants in the hayride will need to enter/exit the wagon using stairs.