media release: A Room of One's Own Bookstore is excited to host Sociologist Allison Daminger for the release of her new book What’s on Her Mind: The Mental Workload of Family Life. She will be joined in conversation with Jessica Calarco.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the Book

Mothers and fathers use their time differently, with women spending roughly twice as many hours on family labor as men. But what about the gendered differences in the ways women and men think? What’s on Her Mind provides an illuminating look at the cognitive labor that families depend on and reveals why this essential aspect of family life is disproportionately handled by women—even in couples that aspire to practice equality.

While most accounts of household labor center on how people use their time, Allison Daminger focuses on a less visible and less easily quantifiable aspect of family life. She introduces readers to the concept of cognitive labor—anticipating, researching, deciding, and following up—and shows how women in different-gender couples do most of this critical work. She argues that cognitive labor has less to do with personality traits—for example, she’s type A while he’s laid-back—and more to do with learned skills that men and women deploy in distinct ways. Yet not all couples fall into the personality trap. Daminger looks at different-gender couples who achieve a more balanced cognitive allocation while also exploring how queer couples carve out unique relationships to the gender binary.

Drawing on original, in-depth interviews with members of different- and same-gender couples, What’s on Her Mind points to new ways of understanding the interplay between who we are as individuals and the cognitive work we do on behalf of our families.

Allison Daminger is assistant professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Her work has been featured in leading publications such as the New York Times, the Guardian, Psychology Today, and the Atlantic.

Jessica Calarco is a Professor of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an expert on families, schools, and inequalities, and the author of four award-winning books, including Holding It Together: How Women Became America's Safety Net