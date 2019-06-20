× Expand Maison Meredith Photography Allison Merten

press release: Come see Allison Merten perform high-energy music with passion on her acoustic-electric guitar while enjoying the cozy atmosphere at Barriques in Middleton!

Allison Merten is a singer-songwriter and one-woman band in Madison, Wisconsin. She released her debut album, TEMPTATION, in 2014 and is working on her second album. When she performs, you will hear an acoustic fusion of indie-rock, folk, and pop.