"Allow Me To Explain" + "Trial By Jury"

media release: Madison Savoyards are excited to announce a collaboration with Falconbridge Players this coming February! Join us on Tuesday, February 24th at 7 pm for two one-act plays:

Allow Me to Explain, W.S. Gilbert's first ever farce, presented as a staged reading

Trial by Jury, the beloved Gilbert and Sullivan opera, presented in concert format

Interested in being part of the show? Sign up for Falconbridge's Winter 2026 program here: https://forms.gle/DJ4MHzUL1PSXbnza6

Want to reserve your spot in the audience for this free ninety-minute double feature? RSVP here: https://explain2026.eventbrite.com