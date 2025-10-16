Allure Intimate Apparel Grand Opening

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Allure Intimate Apparel will host its grand opening celebration at Hilldale October 16 from 5-7pm!

As part of the celebration, Allure will be offering snacks and drinks, plus a Bluemercury pop-up and a chance to win a bra and panty set.

Allure is a foundations and lingerie boutique carrying high-quality bras with a strong focus on celebrating women of every shape, size and age. Allure is one of the only stores offering an impressive in-store selection including 28”-48” bands, A to O cups, along with highly trained professional staff to ensure everyone receives the benefits of well-fitting, supportive undergarments. The brand carries traditional, sports and nursing bras, plus a beautiful selection of swimwear, pajamas, robes, shapewear and European lingerie. Originating in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, since 2003, Allure is a family and employee owned and women-led company.

Allure Intimate Apparel is located between Rowan and Morgan’s Good Form Running and will be the third location in Wisconsin.

