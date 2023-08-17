media release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the Museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden each Thursday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Tickets told at 7:30 PM in the MMoCA Lobby the night of the film screening. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

A rediscovered and restored independent feature from 1994, Alma’s Rainbow delivers insightful and humorous portraits of middle-class African-American women in Brooklyn who must decide whether to adhere to social expectations or to determine their own path. With this restoration, director Ayoka Chenzira has reclaimed her chapter in independent film history.

“A gorgeous clarion call for our young Black girls, heralding the community, creativity and confidence that is the pride of our culture.” –Ann DuVernay, director, Selma (2014)

“Chenzira’s much celebrated and award winning early work is essential viewing today as much as it was when first released in 1994.” –Julie Dash, director, Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Watch a trailer on Kino Lorber’s website