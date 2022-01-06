The Almas, Sit Kitty Sit, Zeroed Hero

× Expand Rene Amado The Almas

media release: Zeroed Hero will be kicking 2022 square in the ass with a phenomenal line up show at Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI) on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Your fav ‘Zeroes are ecstatic to be joined by two seriously heavy hitters - The Almas, fresh off their tour with Otep, and Sit Kitty Sit. 21+, $10 cover, doors at 7pm, rock & roll at 8pm. You and all your rowdy rock & roll friends are invited as long as you all promise not to storm the Capitol building. Come as you are, be nice, respect. Be sure to tip the bartenders & servers. www.cruciblemadison.com

The Almas are an all-original touring hard rock band from New Munster, WI. Formed in 2016, the band released their eponymous EP and a year later the full length album 'Back To Bad'. Their music has a very large and refreshingly organic sound that follows in the many traditions of the yester-year of rock n' roll. They impart the truest essence of rock n' roll through guitar driven licks, road dog attitudes, and a high energy, professional live performance! Their ultimate goal is to bring the new wave of rock n' roll entertainment to your city.

www.almastheband.com

Touring almost non-stop since 2013, the true appeal of Sit Kitty Sit is their expertly engineered fusion of blow-your-mind power rock and skillful precision that leaves audiences screaming for more. For more than ten years fans have loved witnessing the real-life mashup this hard rock duo choreographs during its live performances and digital recordings - the dramatic, expressive stylings of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff with the lyrical vulnerability of Led Zeppelin and RUSH. You don’t just attend a Sit Kitty Sit show, you experience it.

www.sitkittysit.com

Zeroed Hero pours a classic blend of '70s & '90s style rock that’s more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson, featuring tight, riffy guitars & smart, thoughtful lyrics presented with instantly memorable harmonies. Code Zero Radio’s Bob Minter says, “If this is the future of rock, we are all in.” High-energy live shows built on visceral rhythms, immersive grooves, rich melodies, & infectious harmonies showcase the collaborative strength of the band & their ability to connect with audiences, and earned them the MAMA's 2020 Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

www.zeroedhero.com