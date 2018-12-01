Almost a Christmas Carol

press release: Presented by the Stoughton Center for the Arts, this is a brand new holiday show that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Join us as a group of students decide to go against their Directors and NOT do the show they've been rehearsing for months. Instead, they go in search of what the Holidays mean to everyone, and the result is a fun-filled, hilarious, joyful production that includes singing, dancing, laughs, happy tears, and a bunch of holiday spirit!

Saturday December 1 at 1:30pm and 7:30pm at the Stoughton High School Auditorium

Tickets are $14 Adult, $8 Student/Senior. The show is family friendly and runs about 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission. Please call 608-873-0717 or email admin@stoughtoncenterarts.com with questions.