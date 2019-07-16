Almost in Time Dixieland Band

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Put some pizzazz in your hot summer evening with a performance by the Almost In Time Dixieland Jazz Band at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Influenced by ragtime and early blues, Dixieland music is don’t-sit-still music. Also known as hot jazz, Dixieland jazz hails straight from the heart of New Orleans, a city known for its love of music and good times.

This performance is free and open to the public.

