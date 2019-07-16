Almost in Time Dixieland Band
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Put some pizzazz in your hot summer evening with a performance by the Almost In Time Dixieland Jazz Band at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Influenced by ragtime and early blues, Dixieland music is don’t-sit-still music. Also known as hot jazz, Dixieland jazz hails straight from the heart of New Orleans, a city known for its love of music and good times.
This performance is free and open to the public.
Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Music