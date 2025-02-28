media release: Written by John Cariani - Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream. (Runtime: 90 Minutes + 15 Minute Intermission)

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY EVENING:

5:30pm: Doors Open, Cash bar available

6pm: Seated, Plated Dinner

-Fish Fry (2 pieces of fried cod, cole slaw, potato)

-Baked Fish (2 pieces of baked cod, cole slaw, potato)

-Vegetarian Ravioli

7pm: Dessert

7:30pm: Play begins (runs 90 minutes)

**Tickets must be reserved by February 16th for the evening dinner shows**

SUNDAY MATINEE:

1:15pm: Doors Open, Cash bar available

2pm: Play begins (runs 90 minutes)

Visit our website to learn more and purchase tickets. https://www.cdplayerstheater.com/almost-maine

ALMOST, MAINE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)