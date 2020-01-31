1/31-2/15, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 2/15) and 2 pm Sundays. $20.

press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre

By John Cariani

Directed by Lee Waldhart

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Cast: Erin Baal, Payton Cardella, Maria Cina, Trey Danis III, Dagan Fishbain, Emily Kleczek, Patrick Mahoney, Shaniqua Murphy, Karl Reinhardt, Sara Wojtak

General Admission: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Strollers Member: $15

For more information on this event, visit the Strollers website.