Almost Spring Fling

press release: Join Threshold for the final in this year's Winter Sessions series.Let's dance winter right off the calendar!

DJ Mariah Miller will spin tunes to inspire dancing and merriment. Food provided by Dobhan, Daisy Cafe and beer/wine by donation from NextDoor Brewing and Table Wine.

Seasonal attire encouraged - think color, floral - whatever says spring to you.

SEED SWAP - Bring extra seeds that you'd like to share and swap with your neighbors. We'll set up a space in the front room. Bring envelopes, and find a few new varieties for your garden. Share your surplus.

Come meet your neighbors and warm up for summer festival season. All are welcome!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2304916122854030/