Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Kappa Psi Omega Chapter Homecoming Block Party

media release: The Kappa Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® will celebrate 50 years of service, scholarship, and sisterhood with a Golden Anniversary Homecoming Weekend, scheduled for June 5–7, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Chartered in 1976, the Kappa Psi Omega Chapter has spent five decades advancing educational initiatives, community service, and civic engagement throughout the Madison area.

“This milestone represents far more than longevity,” said a representative of the Kappa Psi Omega Chapter leadership. “It reflects 50 years of intentional service, collective commitment, and a steadfast dedication to uplifting the Madison community.”

The anniversary weekend will include multiple events designed to engage members, families, friends, and the broader Madison community:

Community Tailgate: Friday, June 5, 2026 | 6:00–9:00 p.m., Urban League – The Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park Street, Madison.

Our Community Tailgate Party is a FREE lively gathering where sorority and community members come together to celebrate, connect, and enjoy great food/drink (for purchase) and music. RSVP required.

Homecoming Block Party: Saturday, June 6, 2026 | 7:00–10:00 p.m., Madison Marriott-South Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison.

Calling all former Men Who Cook and Walk It Out participants, and Scholarship recipients! We want to celebrate together! THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE.

Enjoy three areas of fun: the Homecoming Dance Party, the Kickback Lounge, and a games area featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and games! $50. RSVP.