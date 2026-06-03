Alpha Romeos

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Free.

ABOUT Alpha Romeos:

We are back at it with the best of soul, funk, R&B, boogie revival, and more. The band is Shekinah (lead vocals), Chris (drums), Greg (bass), Tom (guitar), and Jeff (keys).

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.

Info

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Music
608-836-7100
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