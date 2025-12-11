Alpha Romeos

to

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Alpha Romeos Band looks to surprise and delight audiences with the best of soul, R&B, funk, blues, dance-oriented boogie revival, and hard-rock. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin since 2017, the five-member group comes equipped with pro gear, full light and sound, show-ready experience and attitude, and outstanding musicality. Book em for your next event!

Info

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-286-1046
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Alpha Romeos - 2026-04-24 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alpha Romeos - 2026-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alpha Romeos - 2026-04-24 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alpha Romeos - 2026-04-24 20:00:00 ical