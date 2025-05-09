Also-Rans, Lola Blu

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Also-Rans, a relatively new Madison band, combines four musicians with a long track record in the area. Aaron Scholz, Matt Joyce, Dan Kennedy and Eric Salisbury create a roots rock/Americana sound that is uniquely theirs.

Opener, Lola Blu (from Rockford), is a rising Country Singer-Songwriter with a striking voice that has effortless elegance with a rasp and a captivating stage presence.

$10 cover.

harmonybarandgrill.com

608-249-4333
