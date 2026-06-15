media release: Following their underappreciated 2023 self-titled debut, Chicago-based trio, Alta Vista, return with something even more expansive with Won’t Believe in Dust.

Consisting of bassist Jakob Heinemann (Dave Rempis, Roscoe Mitchell), guitarist Chet Zenor (Whitney, Hannah Frances, Squirrel Flower) and drummer Andy Danstrom (You Are the Garden, Groppler Zorn, Folkus), Alta Vista are a band steeped in tradition.

Framing the history of experimentalism with an acumen akin to the world’s finest house band, despite Alta Vista being a sonic communication between Los Angeles and Chicago (Heinemann residing in the former; Zenor and Danstrom in the latter) in many ways, Won’t Believe in Dust is the sound of the Windy City.

Since their inception in 2020, history has been the catalyst for Alta Vista. Following Heinemann finding a book of century-old, mostly unrecorded country tunes on the scrapheap of his neighbour’s driveway, he then knocked heads together with Zenor and Danstrom; the ensuing years seeing the trio reshape these sounds with their own style and nuance that resulted in their debut self-titled LP.