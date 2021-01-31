ONLINE: Altan, Cathy Jordan, Eleanor McEvoy & Damon Butcher, Zoe Conway & John McIntyre, Robert Harvey, Shane Hennessy

media release: TradFest @ Home – TradFest @ Home – our first events of 2021 will kick off at the end of January. Four fantastic streamed concerts from historic Dublin Castle are available to book now, and feature an eclectic and diverse line-up of artists and bands. Book your ticket (or tickets!) today and join us together again in music…

31 Jan — 8.00 PM Irish Time (GMT), 2 pm CST, however events are available to watch on demand for 3 days after the release time & date.

A night of fantastic music by some of our leading Irish musicians including Altan, Cathy Jordan, Eleanor McEvoy & Damon Butcher, Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, Robert Harvey and Shane Hennessy recorded live from the historic State Apartments in Dublin Castle.