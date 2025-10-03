media release: The countdown to Halloween is on, and we're kicking off the season with a pre-Halloween bash you won't forget! With the incredibly talented

Join us for a dance party that will set the stage for all your spooky shenanigans. Our DJs, Huck Sin and BP Lar, will be dropping beats to keep the energy high from start to finish.

Prepare for a night of thrilling entertainment, featuring two spectacular Drag Queen & King Shows, starring some of the most dynamic performers in the scene:

Leona Black

Wynter Dabratt Sodi

Bryanna Banx$

Elliotwagegap

Think you have the best wig of the night? Prove it! We’re hosting a Wig-Snatching Competition with a prize value at $100 gift card for quickest Queen. Get ready to show off your best headpiece, most outrageous, creative, and "snatched" look!

Show 1 starts at 9:15 PM

Show 2 starts at 10:15 PM