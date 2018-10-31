press release: Crowe Collective is excited to invite you to our first annual masquerade & benefit ball on October 31, 2018.

October is Mental Health Awareness month and we would like to celebrate and raise awareness for mental health and wellness issues that affect our local communities with this elegant affair.

This year's theme is Cafe Society. Appropriately, it will be hosted at Madison's premiere venue for live jazz and world music, Cafe Coda.

Our inaugural event will benefit NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and MAMA Cares

Mental Health is the last frontier of medical science, but it affects 1 out of every 4 Wisconsin adults each year. Our healthcare and justice systems are overwhelmed. Affected individuals, along with their families and friends, who are left battling to cope with these illnesses and episodes are often left feeling unsupported and isolated. Crowe Collective, NAMI,and MAMA Cares all want to help change this in our communities.

2018 was very hard on the Madison creative community. We lost many talented musicians, friends and loved ones to their struggles with both mental health, addictions, and the stigmas associated with these. Madison Area Music Association's medical assistance initiative, MAMA Cares, recognizes that it is not only the artistic community that has been so heartbreakingly affected. In an effort to help in a larger scale the MAMA Cares NAMI Walk team was created to help advocate and raise support for these issues.

While we often recognize and focus on the harsh and detrimental outcomes of mental illness, there is also a lot left to celebrate! At this year's ALTER EGO Fundraiser & Masquerade Benefit we will celebrate the successes of those; who have turned their illness into inspiration, who have creatively found catharsis, and the advocates who encourage and support us.

Event Details:

8pm to 11pm, Wednesday, October 31, 2018, Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St. (*VIP doors open at 6:30pm)

Featuring:

Raffle/Silent Auction (Featuring local artists)

VIP tickets (early access, drink tickets, auction credit, and more!)

Dancing

Costume Contests with prizes

Event Photography

Live Music from:

Audio Farm and Chromatic Kink

Dress:

Come dressed as you are, as your own Alter Ego, or borrow an identity from the swinging days of American Jazz and the Cafe Society. (We hear Billie Holiday may show up!)

(*The Cafe's dress code requesting no baseball caps be worn will be enforced. Derbies, Fedoras, Walkers & Caps all welcome!)

Pre Sale tickets available until October 26th.

Doors will be open for ticket sales on October 31st at 5pm.

No reserved seating available.

Tickets:

General Admission $15 (Doors open at 8pm.)

Cool Cats VIP $25 (Doors open at 6:30 pm. Includes: hor's dourves, one drink ticket, $5.00 credit for silent auction,

and sponsor swag!)

Can't make it to the event but still want to support us?! You can continue to the tickets and select the donate option. Each donor will receive a free entry into the raffle (need not be present to win).