press release: The ever-popular Alternate Parade of Homes will showcase Mansion Hill this year. At least four well-known, historically-important buildings will be open to the public.  These include the Gothic Revival-style Leitch House and the Prairie-style Collins House, both beautifully restored B&Bs; the newly renovated Knapp House which served as Wisconsin's Governor's Mansion from 1889-1949 and is reopening as a boutique hotel; and the Gates of Heaven, 4th oldest surviving synagogue structure in the country and now part of James Madison Park.  

Start your tour by purchasing a ticket (program) for $10 at the Gates of Heaven, at the corner of Gorham and Butler Street.  For more information visit www.historicmadison.org.

