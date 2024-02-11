× Expand courtesy Ann Ward The Sulimaniya, Iraq, Alternatives to Violence Project Team. The Sulimaniya, Iraq, Alternatives to Violence Project Team; Ann Ward a Madison Friends Meeting member, is sixth from left.

media release:Last November, 35 peace builders and activists attended an eight-day Friends Peace Teams workshop in Poland. Facilitators were Ukrainian women from across Europe, with participants from UK, Iraq, Poland, Canada, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

The Creating Cultures of Justice and Peace workshop began with an Alternatives to Violence Project training in transforming power and continued with trauma resilience. The workshop exposed those present to personal and cooperative tools to discharge emotions and to heal from challenging experiences.

On February 11, attendees Ann Ward from Madison Friends Meeting (Quakers), and Gzng Rahim from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, with members of the AVP team, will Zoom in from Iraq to give us a taste of the workshop and how AVP is changing their lives. Join us in the Friends Room in the Madison Meetinghouse, 1704 Roberts Court (just off Monroe Street), or see the full post and connect by Zoom at madisonfriends.org/feb-11-avp-team-iraq/. More information and touching testimonials from the Poland workshop participants can be found at https://friendspeaceteams.org/creating-cultures-of-justice-and-peace-gathering-in-poland/