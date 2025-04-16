× Expand courtesy MagicSpace Entertainment Author and Food Network star Alton Brown.

media release: Television personality, author and famed foodist Alton Brown announced his final national theater tour that will visit more than 60 U.S. cities in 2025. “ Alton Brown Live: Last Bite ” will launch February 13, 2025, in Melbourne, Florida, before making its way to cities across the country including Brown’s hometown Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago before a final performance May 11 in Austin, Texas. Fans in Madison will get their chance to see “Alton Brown Live: Last Bite” when it visits Overture Center for the Arts on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, for one show only at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. and can be purchase at overture.org .

Brown, who has more than eight million social media followers, has created some of the most popular and successful live, interactive culinary variety shows ever. His “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science” and “Beyond the Eats” tours performed in more than 200 cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. Now, Brown has cooked up a buffet of new surprises for this new tour show, which Brown has declared will be his last.

“Last Bite will be my farewell tour and my last culinary variety show, as it’s time for me to make my full-time return to male modeling,” says Brown.

Brown’s tenth book, a collection of essays and ruminations, “Food for Thought,” will be published by Gallery Books in February 2025, just in time for the tour launch. Before performing to sell-out crowds around the country, Brown started his career directing TV commercials when he got the crazy idea to go to culinary school and reinvent the cooking show. The result was “Good Eats,” an irreverent, science-forward program with Brown as its star; 256 episodes aired across 16 seasons. He also hosted the iconic programs “Iron Chef America,” “Food Network Star” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” Among his various mantle candy are a pair of James Beard awards and a Peabody. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, the designer Elizabeth Ingram, and a trio of nefarious canines.

Those with an appetite for more information about “Alton Brown Live: Last Bite” can visit www.altonbrownlive.com and follow Alton Brown on Facebook , Instagram and X ; #AltonBrownLive.