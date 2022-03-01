media release: Connecting with audiences is at the heart of the Ailey experience, so Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s much-anticipated return is reason to rejoice. Revel in the passion these dancers bring to each piece, the skill and artistry no pandemic can diminish, and the communal joy of live performance. The Company will present new works by contemporary choreographers as well as the beloved Revelations, a universal anthem of resilience that resounds anew today.

Meet the artist! Come early for a short presentation followed by an informal Q&A session with members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The session will begin at 6:30 PM in Promenade Hall.