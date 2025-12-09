× Expand Stephen Ringer A close-up of Aly and AJ. Aly and AJ

media release: Platinum-selling sister duo Aly & AJ announced their return to the road with the Places to Run Tour 2026, following the success of their recent Silver Deliverer Tour. For tickets and more information - go to www.alyandaj.com.

To coincide with the on-sale, Aly & AJ will release Even More Silver: Demos & Rarities to DSPs on Friday, December 12. Originally available only as a limited-edition vinyl, the collection offers early versions and unreleased material from the Silver Deliverer sessions recorded in Topanga Canyon. Check out the tracklisting for Even More Silver: Demos & Rarities below.

Aly & AJ released their latest full length, Silver Deliverer, in summer 2025. Compiled from deeply personal sessions recorded in the hills of Topanga Canyon, the album touches on themes of survival, motherhood, grief, and resilience. Critics hailed the release as a powerful evolution for the duo: V Magazine called it “an incredible new project,” while Atwood Magazine praised it as “a masterclass in vulnerability and self-acceptance.” Euphoria added, “this is a record that talks about relationships in ways that best define humanity.” To support the album, the sisters recently wrapped their headline Silver Deliverer Tour, which included back-to-back hometown shows at The Ford in Los Angeles, CA and a stop at New York City’s Terminal 5. The tour helped raise over $100,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety, supporting the organization’s work to prevent gun violence.

Looking ahead, Aly & AJ have also joined the lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 14, 2026.