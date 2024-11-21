media release: Straight from New York's popular supper club 54 Below, Broadway alum Alysha Umphress (“On the Town,” “American Idiot,” “Priscilla Queen of the Desert”) performs songs by Bock and Harnick, Kurt Weill, Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Leiber and Stoller, Randy Newman and, inevitably, Stephen Sondheim. Join Umphress, one of Broadway’s most glorious voices, for an evening of unforgettable storytelling through song.

Step onto the historic Capitol Theater stage with our elegant Cabaret series. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres in the lobby and a gourmet dinner with wine served on stage.