Alyssa Martz, Claire Kellesvig, Michelle Jones Larson reception

media release: Exhibition Dates: November 8, 2024 – February 1, 2025, River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI) and online.

Reception: Thursday, January 16, from 5:30-7:30 pm. Artist talks begin at 6 pm.

This reception will also be celebrating Tropical Interlude: Relax and Enjoy by Michelle Larson

River Arts is pleased to present our two featured artists – ceramicist Alyssa Martz and guest artist painter Claire Kellesvig!