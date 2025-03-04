media release: Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Advocacy Day at the State Capitol is Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Join us as staff experts, local advocates, and individuals impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias meet with state legislators to share their stories and advocate for the Association's 2025 policy priorities:

Strengthening Wisconsin’s Dementia Crisis Response System

Promoting Access to Wisconsin’s Caregiver Support Programs

Ensuring High-Quality Care in Wisconsin Long-Term Care Facilities

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Best Western Premier Park (22 South Carroll Street, Madison) & Wisconsin State Capitol (2 East Main Street, Madison)

There is no cost to register; email Vanessa Kent, Advocacy Manager at vlkent@alz.org to register.

The day will begin at the Best Western Premier Park with an overview of the Alzheimer's Association's 2025 policy priorities and an update on the latest research in Alzheimer's and dementia. Following this, attendees will proceed to the state Capitol for meetings with constituents and legislators. Wisconsin faces a significant challenge with nearly 110,000 people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, supported by 205,000 unpaid caregivers. This event is a crucial opportunity to highlight the urgent need for support and resources.