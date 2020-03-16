Alzheimer's Family Caregiver Education Series

press release: Madison Public Library and the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin are partnering on this educational series for family and caregivers of those with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer's, or other dementia. Contact Noreen Kralapp, Dementia Outreach Specialist, at 608-661-0463 for more information. Series topics:

March 16 – Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia

May 18 – First Steps for Families

July 20 – Safety at Home

September 21 – Family Dynamics in the Dementia Journey

November 16- Making the Holidays Meaningful