media release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts will welcome nine writers in residence at the start of 2026. Marking the fifteenth year of the Winter Writers Reading Series, this upcoming year will feature award-winning Wisconsin writers reading from their work on select Thursday evenings. Shake Rag Alley is excited to partner with Republic of Letters Books, Mineral Point’s independent bookstore, for our 2026 reading series, with additional programming at the Mineral Point Public Library, and Rountree Gallery in Platteville, Wisconsin. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point, at 6 p.m.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with a number of Wisconsin writing organizations to provide residencies to their annual writing contest winners. For 2026, these organizations include Wisconsin People & Ideas, the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Arts + Literature Laboratory. and the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets.

From January to March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in community outreach activities, including readings, workshops, and school visits. See the full schedule to enjoy the chance to meet award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. More information available at www.ShakeRagAlley.org/writers-reading-series/

Thursday, March 19: A.M. Goodhart & Nick Gulig

A.M. Goodhart was awarded the Wisconsin Writers Loriene Niedecker Poetry Award. A.M. Goodhart is a Madison based writer and textile artist. They have published poems in Epiphany, The Indianapolis Review, Passages North, and Lake Effect. Their collection Neither Kind of Body was a semi-finalist for the A. Poulin, Jr. Poetry Prize at BOA Editions and the Pamet River Prize at Yes Yes Books.

Nick Gulig was awarded the Wisconsin Writers Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award. Nicholas Gulig is a Thai American poet from Wisconsin. He is the author of The Other Altar (Center for Literary Publishing, 2024), winner of both the Colorado Poetry Prize and the Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award; Orient (Cleveland State University Poetry Center, 2018), winner of the CSU Poetry Center Open Book Competition; Book of Lake (CutBank, 2016); and North of Order (YesYes Books, 2015). A recipient of a 2011 Fulbright Fellowship to Bangkok, Thailand, Gulig has also been awarded the Ruskin Art Club Poetry Award, the Black Warrior Review Poetry Prize, and the Grist’s ProForma Award. Currently, Gulig works as an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he founded and co-edits Either/Or magazine. In 2023, he was appointed poet laureate of Wisconsin and received an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship.