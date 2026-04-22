AMA with J&J

media release: Live Q&A with Jen Uphoff Gray & Julie Swenson

Sunday, May 3 at 3:00pm, streaming via Zoom (link coming soon)

Ever wondered how a season gets chosen? What it really costs to put a show on stage? Or why some plays need four weeks of rehearsal instead of three? Join Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray and Managing Director Julie Swenson for an open, informal Q&A where no theater question is off limits.

Unlike our post-show talkbacks, this conversation isn’t about a specific production - it’s about the bigger picture: how we make decisions, support artists, balance budgets, and keep professional theater thriving in Madison.

Bring your curiosity (and your toughest questions). We’ll bring the answers.