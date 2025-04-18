media release: USA | 1984 | 35mm | 158 min.

Director: Milos Forman

Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge

Forman’s enthralling, Oscar-winning period piece tells the story of the brilliant, but buffoonish Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Hulce). Mozart’s life is captured in flashback from the point of view of fellow composer Salieri (Abraham), who remains resentful of Mozart in light of his own musical failures and mediocrities. Restored to the running time of Amadeus’ original release, a new 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive will be shown. Presented with the support of Madison Opera.

